APL: Abgila Premiere League Cricket tournament begins with much fanfare

Kashif Akhter/ Gaya

In a much-anticipated event, the Abgila Premiere League (APL) kicked off today at the Abgila Sports Ground, Gaya. Organized by the Abgila Sports Club, this cricket tournament has attracted over 20 teams, igniting fervor among sports enthusiasts in Gaya.

The stakes are high, with the winning team set to claim a prestigious trophy along with a handsome prize of ₹25,000, while the runner-up will pocket ₹11,000. Each thrilling encounter in this T14 tournament will consist of 14 overs. The excitement peaks as the opening match today that features a clash between Zila School, Gaya, and Tasmanya Cricket Nauranga. Cricket fever has truly gripped the city, promising a spectacular display of talent and competition.