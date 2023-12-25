Govt asks IOA to form Ad-Hoc Committee to manage and control affairs of WFI

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 01:39:26      انڈین آواز

Government has requested Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an Ad-Hoc Committee to manage and control the affairs of Wrestling Federation of India. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has written a letter to the President of IOA in this regard.

The Ministry has abstained the newly elected Executive Committee of the WFI from administering and managing the day-to-day activities of the federation. Taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI’s former office bearers, the Ministry said, stringent corrective measures are required to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organizations.

The Ministry asked Indian Olympic Association to make suitable arrangements for the interim period for managing the attains of WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner.

Earlier on Sunday (24 December 2023) , the ministry suspended the new governing body – elected on Thursday. The Ministry said,  the latter ‘displayed blatant disregard for procedural norms and the constitution of the body while announcing the Under-15 and Under-20 wrestling national tournaments.’

