The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh builds over 8,000 homes in Shivpuri under PM-JANMAN

Dec 21, 2024
Madhya Pradesh builds over 8,000 homes in Shivpuri under PM-JANMAN

Over eight thousand houses have been built in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, so far under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), which is the highest in the country.

These houses have essential amenities like tap water, electricity, roads and community facilities. Tribal woman Lalita’s house was completed first. Her dream of getting a pucca house was fulfilled after an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year who not only fulfilled her wish but also provided homes to many other families in need.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab: CBI court sentences IPS Officer Gautam Cheema, 5 others to 8 months in prison

Dec 21, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED files money laundering case against BRS leader KTR

Dec 21, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

Dec 20, 2024

You missed

U.S. : House approves bill to fund federal government, avoid shutdown

21 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt, ADB sign $350 million loan agreement to strengthen India’s logistics ecosystem

21 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HEALTH

India shows remarkable progress in malaria reduction: WHO

21 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Germany: 2 killed, over 60 injured as car rammed into Christmas market

21 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment