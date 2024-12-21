Madhya Pradesh builds over 8,000 homes in Shivpuri under PM-JANMAN

Over eight thousand houses have been built in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, so far under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), which is the highest in the country.

These houses have essential amenities like tap water, electricity, roads and community facilities. Tribal woman Lalita’s house was completed first. Her dream of getting a pucca house was fulfilled after an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year who not only fulfilled her wish but also provided homes to many other families in need.