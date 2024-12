In Punjab, an IPS Officer Gautam Cheema has been sentenced to eight months in prison along with five others by a CBI court in a case related to the forcible detention of one Sumedh Gulati from lawful custody of Mohali Police Station in August 2014.

Quoting CBI sources, our Jalandhar Correspondent reports that Punjab’s Mohali-based Special Judge for CBI cases, today sentenced all six accused including a woman to 8 months imprisonment with a total fine of 39,000 rupees.