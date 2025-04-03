New Delhi, 3rd April 2025 – The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) vehemently condemns the unjust tariff policies imposed by the United States government, which represent a brazen act of economic imperialism against developing nations. The abject surrender of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to these aggressive measures constitutes a historic betrayal of India’s farmers, workers, and small-scale industries, exposing its preference for political expediency over national sovereignty.

Global Resistance Highlights India’s Shameful Submission

While progressive nations like Brazil and China have mounted strong opposition to these discriminatory tariffs, the Indian government continues its servile posture despite the crushing 27% tariff burden. This capitulation to American economic hegemony comes as millions of Indian livelihoods hang in the balance across our agricultural and industrial sectors.

Agricultural Sector Facing Existential Threat

The new tariffs will devastate critical Indian agricultural exports, with catastrophic consequences for: mango growers in Maharashtra; basmati rice farmers across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; spice cultivators in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra; cashew producers in Karnataka; coffee planters in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu; and grape farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Deliberate Destruction of Domestic Economy

The crisis has been systematically engineered through reckless import policies – flooding Indian markets with foreign cotton, soybean products, lentils and ethanol. This has deliberately depressed domestic prices, denying farmers even the promised Minimum Support Price. Under the current regime, agricultural imports have shockingly escalated from 70,000 crore to 3 lakh crore, while our export ₹ ₹ capabilities are being systematically dismantled.

The impending tariffs on pharmaceuticals, textiles and hosiery products will accelerate the dangerous process of deindustrialization, leading to massive job losses and exacerbating India’s unemployment catastrophe.

BJP-RSS Betrayal of India’s Anti-Imperialist Legacy

The Narendra Modi government has consistently betrayed the values of India’s anti-imperialist freedom struggle. It is shameful that the External Affairs Minister attempts to portray India’s surrender to 27% U.S. tariffs as some kind of diplomatic victory. The land that gave birth to Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh will never accept such abject submission to foreign economic aggression.

Call to Resist Corporate Takeover

AIKS exposes the government’s sinister push for the World Bank’s “Business Ready Agriculture” policy – a blueprint for handing over India’s agriculture to multinational corporations. These corporate predators have declared war on Indian farmers, manipulating global trade rules to destroy our food sovereignty.

AIKS Declaration of Resistance

AIKS announces nationwide mass protests against this economic treason. We call upon all patriotic forces

to join the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in defending India’s economic sovereignty against this corporate assault.

Our uncompromising demands are: 1. Immediate legal guarantee of MSP at C2+50% 2. Complete waiver of all agricultural loans. 3. Scrapping of anti-farmer policies like NPFAM. 4. Bold retaliatory measures against U.S. economic aggression The AIKS warns the Modi government – the farmers of India will not tolerate this surrender to American imperialism. We shall mobilize the might of India’s agricultural community in an unprecedented struggle to defend our nation’s economic independence. All India Kisan Sabha in its 30th National conference which will be held on 15,16,17th April 2025 at Nagpattinam Tamil Nadu will decide the further course of agitation.

