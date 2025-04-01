Students of College of Engineering Mansoora get jobs in Bajaj Company (Pune)

Malegaon

Maulana Mukhtar Ahmed Nadvi Technical Campus under the auspices of Jamia Muhammadiya Education Society (Mansoora) (MMANTC) is on the path of continuous success due to its quality education, practical training and modern teaching methods.

Brilliant students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Affan Malik Shahid Akhtar, Momin Abdullah Jamil Ahmed, Faisal Malik Mushtaq Ahmed and Huzaifa Iqbal Ahmed have successfully secured placements in the famous Bajaj Auto Company. This success not only reflects their hard work, dedication and the high academic standards of the institution but also This is a testament to the effective performance of the college’s educational and training system and placement cell.

Chairman of Jamia Muhammadiya , Mr. Arshad Mukhtar Sahib and Secretary Rashid Mukhtar Sahib also congratulated all these students and said that today the Engineering College is maintaining its excellent educational traditions and adapting the students to modern technology. Also, our aim is not only to give degrees to the students but also to prepare them practically so that they can perform best in the industries.

Dr. Shah Aqeel Ahmed (Principal, Engineering College) and Dr. Muhammad Azhar (Principal, Polytechnic) congratulated these students and said that it is a matter of pride for our institution that our students are achieving success. Mansoora Engineering College is always providing its students with the best training not only in the academic field but also in practical technical skills so that they can prove their abilities in international companies.

Dr. Dilawar Hussain, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, also expressed happiness over this success and said: It is the result of the hard work of our teachers and the perseverance of our students that today our students are serving in prestigious companies in India. We will continue to provide the best guidance to our students by focusing on technical skills in the future as well. Dr. Muhammad Azhar (Principal, Polytechnic), Dr. Salman Baig (Dean Academics), Dr. Naveed Hussain (Dean Research) and the teachers also congratulated the students on their success from the bottom of their hearts.