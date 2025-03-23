All India Kisan Sabha condemns Punjab Govt Repression on farmers

AIKS Declares Nationwide Protest on 28th March 2025

AMN / PRESS RELEASE

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) unequivocally condemns the ‘violent crackdown’ on protesting farmers at the Shambhu and Khanuri Borders on 19th March 2025, where Punjab Police—armed with bulldozers, heavy machinery, and armed platoons—brutally dismantled peaceful protest sites, arresting hundreds. This repression, orchestrated by the AAP-led Punjab Government in collusion with the BJP-led Union Government, marks a shameful escalation in the systemic assault on farmers’ rights and democratic dissent.

Hypocrisy Exposed: Empty Dialogue, Brutal Force

While the government feigned engagement by inviting farmers to discuss long-pending demands—including a legal guarantee for MSP and loan waivers—the meetings with Union and state ministers yielded nothing but hollow promises. Behind the facade of dialogue, authorities clandestinely prepared to crush the very movement they pretended to negotiate with. This duplicitous strategy underscores the administration’s contempt for democratic processes and farmers’ welfare.

Coordinated Repression: Targeting Farmers and Leaders

Over 500 farmers, including leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KKM), now face fabricated charges and arbitrary arrests. This crackdown aims to silence dissent against the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing—a regressive revival of the repealed 2021 farm laws—being pushed through to expedite corporate-friendly policies, including the Indo-US trade deal. The AAP-led Punjab Government’s complicity in this anti-farmer conspiracy betrays Punjab’s agrarian communities. AIKS Declares Nationwide Protest on 28th March 2025 In solidarity with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), AIKS calls upon farmers, workers, and all democratic forces to mobilize en masse for nationwide protests on 28th March 2025. Every district unit of AIKS will stage vigorous demonstrations to resist this draconian assault.

Key Demands: 1. Immediate release of all detained farmers and withdrawal of false cases.

2. Legal guarantee for MSP and comprehensive loan waivers, as promised.

3. Accountability for anti-farmer policies and state violence. & Judicial enquiry of the incident.

4. Scrapping of the corporate-driven National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. & No to Indo-US trade deal with surrender of farmers and workers interests. A Call to Action : The Modi government’s betrayal—prioritizing agribusiness monopolies over India’s annadatas (food providers)—demands a unified response. AIKS urges all democratic organizations, civil society groups, and citizens to stand in solidarity with farmers fighting for their rights, dignity, and survival. The struggle for justice is the struggle for democracy itself. Join us!