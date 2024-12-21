The Indian Awaaz

ED files money laundering case against BRS leader KTR

Dec 21, 2024
ED files money laundering case against BRS leader KTR over alleged Formula-E race payment irregularities

AMN / WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate, ED has filed a money laundering case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister K Tarakarama Rao and some others in a case related to alleged payment irregularities during the Formula-E Car race held in Hyderabad last year.

Official sources said the case has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognizance of an FIR filed by the Telangana Police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The case comes hours after the Telangana High Court, in an interim order last evening, directed the state’s ACB to not arrest the BRS leader till the 30th of this month.

On Thursday, the ACB filed a case against the former Minister, son of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, in connection with alleged irregularities in bringing the Formula-E car racing event to Hyderabad last year. The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and others while mentioning him as the primary accused.

Others accused include former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Chief Engineer BLN Reddy. The case relates to alleged mismanagement of funds and payments made when Mr Rao was the Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development.

Telangana HC Bars ACB from arresting K. T. Rama Rao in Formula E Race Case

The Telangana High Court Friday passed an order barring the Anti-Corruption Bureau from arresting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao till 30th December in the Formula E race case. The court passed the interim order on a quash petition filed by K. T. Rama Rao. The court, however, allowed the investigation to continue and directed the state government to file its counter by the 23rd of this month.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against KTR yesterday for alleged misuse of government funds in conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad last year when BRS was in power.

