Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala passed away in Gurugram this afternoon. He breathed his last at the age of 89 in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Our correspondent reported that he was brought to the hospital at 11.30 am due to breathing problems. He left for the heavenly abode around 12 o’clock. Om Prakash Chautala was a seven-time MLA and five-time Chief Minister of Haryana.

Mr Chautala became the Chief Minister for the first time on December 2, 1989, and he remained in this post till May 22, 1990. On July 12, 1990, Chautala took oath as Chief Minister for the second time, although Chautala had to resign from the post after five days. He took over as Chief Minister for the third time on April 22, 1991, but after two weeks the central government imposed President’s rule in the state. On July 24, 1999, Chautala took over as Chief Minister for the fourth time and in December 1999 he dissolved the assembly after the assembly elections on March 2, 2000, Chautala became the Chief Minister for the fifth time. After that Chautala remained the Chief Minister for a full five years. He was still active in politics. Former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal and former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda have expressed condolences on his demise.