The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

Dec 20, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala passed away in Gurugram this afternoon. He breathed his last at the age of 89 in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Our correspondent reported that he was brought to the hospital at 11.30 am due to breathing problems. He left for the heavenly abode around 12 o’clock. Om Prakash Chautala was a seven-time MLA and five-time Chief Minister of Haryana.

Mr Chautala became the Chief Minister for the first time on December 2, 1989, and he remained in this post till May 22, 1990. On July 12, 1990, Chautala took oath as Chief Minister for the second time, although Chautala had to resign from the post after five days. He took over as Chief Minister for the third time on April 22, 1991, but after two weeks the central government imposed President’s rule in the state. On July 24, 1999, Chautala took over as Chief Minister for the fourth time and in December 1999 he dissolved the assembly after the assembly elections on March 2, 2000, Chautala became the Chief Minister for the fifth time. After that Chautala remained the Chief Minister for a full five years. He was still active in politics. Former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal and former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda have expressed condolences on his demise.

Related Post

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi imposes ban on firecrackers from Jan 1

Dec 20, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi’s air quality remains severe, AQI at 434

Dec 20, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Air quality in Delhi continues to be in severe category; IMD forecasts smog & fog in Delhi- NCR region

Dec 19, 2024

You missed

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

It is Not Appropriate to Hold Protests at any Gates of Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Productivity of winter session of Parliament remained low due to ruckus created by Opposition: Kiren Rijiju

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ POLITICS

JPC to Scrutinize `One Nation, One Election’ Plan

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment