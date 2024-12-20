The Indian Awaaz

Delhi imposes ban on firecrackers from Jan 1

Dec 20, 2024

Delhi government has announced a complete ban on all types of firecrackers in the national capital throughout the year, starting from January 1, 2025. According to a government order issued in this regard, the sale, storage, and use of firecrackers will be completely banned. During a hearing in the Supreme Court yesterday, the Delhi government informed the apex court about the complete ban on firecrackers amid the increasing air pollution in the city. The Delhi government’s order states that under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, instructions have been given to impose a permanent ban on firecrackers in the national capital.

