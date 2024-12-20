Delhi’s air quality remains severe, AQI at 434

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi continues to be in the severe category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 434 as of 7 this morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at Delhi’s Bawana was recorded at 465, Anand Vihar at 456, R K Puram at 453, Punjabi Bagh at 449, Shadipur at 436, Alipur at 423 and Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded an AQI of 418.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and the surrounding NCR are likely to experience smog and dense to shallow fog during the night and morning hours over the next two days.