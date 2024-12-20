The Indian Awaaz

Air quality in Delhi continues to be in severe category; IMD forecasts smog & fog in Delhi- NCR region

Dec 19, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi continues to be in the severe category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 442 as of 8 this evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, some areas of the city have breached the 400 AQI levels into the very poor category. The AQI at Delhi’s Bawana was recorded at 477, Anand Vihar at 463, Shadipur at 432, Alipur at 459, R K Puram at 443, Sri Aurobindo Marg at 405, and Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 456.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and the surrounding NCR are likely to experience smog and dense to shallow fog during the night and morning hours over the next two days.

