Uttar Pradesh: More than 40 cr people expected to come in Mahakumbh 2025

Dec 19, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025. More than 40 crore people are expected to come in this unique congregation. State government is preparing to provide best healthcare facilities to the devotees during the Kumbh period. Talking to Akashvani News the Director of General Health of Uttar Pradesh Dr Ratan Singh said that a team of specialist doctors along with paramedical staff and other healthcare facilities will be available 24/7 to the devotees and they have done a lot of preparations to provide quick and accessible healthcare facilities.

