Madhya Pradesh: 8 Dead, 14 Injured in Separate Road Accidents in Khargone & Ujjain

Dec 31, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least eight people were killed and over 14 others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh today.

In the first accident, five people were killed in a collision between two two-wheelers in Khargone. After the accident, local people blocked the Chittorgarh Bhusawal road. Khargone SDM assured compensation as per government rules; the villagers allowed the bodies to be taken for postmortem.

In another accident, a pickup vehicle overturned in Ujjain, in which three people were killed, while 14 others were injured, out of which five people are in critical condition. The seriously injured have been referred from the district hospital. There were 24 people in the vehicle.

