BJP government deliberately created Sambhal incident: Akhilesh Yadav

AGENCIES / Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately creating violence in Sambhal last month and called it a ‘conspiratorial’ party. Addressing workers at the party headquarters, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP government and its chief minister have no vision. The BJP is destroying the democratic system. It misuses power. It uses the administration for its political interests.”

“The BJP government has deliberately created the Sambhal incident. The administration took the lives of innocent people in Sambhal. The administration and officials are working under pressure,” he said. Four people were killed and many others were injured in the violence that took place during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last month. In this case, a case has been registered against Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq for inciting people to violence. A case of electricity theft has also been registered against him.

Yadav alleged, “The BJP government promotes fake news. It runs a campaign to tarnish the image of others for its political gain. The BJP is a a party that hatches conspiracy. Its every strategy is full of cunning, it shows its true colours whenever it gets a chance.” He said, “The BJP does negative politics. It hatches conspiracies and plots to tarnish the image of opposition leaders.”