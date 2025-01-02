PM lauds Maharashtra govt’s development efforts in Maoist-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Maharashtra Government’s efforts to ensure all-round development in remote and Maoist-affected areas. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, this will certainly boost Ease of Living and pave the way for even more progress. He special congratulated to people of Gadchiroli and the surrounding areas.

A total of 11 Naxalites surrendered yesterday before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli. Mr Fadnavis said Maharashtra will soon become free of Naxal menace given the rise in the number of Maoists laying down their arms and the movement failing to attract recruits. He inaugurated the 32-kilometre-long Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi road and bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on the Wangeturi-Gardewada-Gatta-Aheri route in the district.