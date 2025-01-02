Delhi Police busts gang involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens, 4 arrested

STAFF REPORTER

Delhi Police has busted a gang involved in the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens. Two Bangladeshi citizens and two Indian facilitators have been arrested. Addressing a press conference, Joint CP South Delhi, Sanjay Kumar Jain informed that 12 Bangladeshis have been deported in the last month.

He said the Bangladeshi nationals took the route from Durgapur, Bangladesh to reach Baghmara, Meghalaya in India. Mr Jain said the arrested individuals created fake documents through a fraudulent website, enabling the Bangladeshi nationals to stay in the country illegally.

Mr Jain said Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had previously ordered a special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing across Delhi and NCR region. The Delhi Police has been inspecting all districts of the city, especially the suspected areas and checking the voter IDs and Aadhaar cards for identifying suspected Bangladeshi immigrants. The police have also been working on the identification of the routes used by the illegal migrants to come to India