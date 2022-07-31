LS Speaker lays foundation stone of synthetic track at Srinath Puram stadium in Kota

WEB DESK

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today laid the foundation stone of a synthetic track at Srinath Puram stadium in Kota Rajasthan. The construction of the track sanctioned under Khelo India will cost Rs 7 crore.

Addressing the function, Shri Birla said that the construction of a synthetic track will provide better facilities to the players. He said during the rainy season the players faced problems. He said the players were demanding the construction of a synthetic track.

Shri Birla said that sports facilities are expanding in the country. Due to this medals are constantly being received at the international level and the players are making India proud. Birla hopes that there will be many medals in the Commonwealth Games.