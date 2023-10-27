इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2023 11:58:24      انڈین آواز

LS Ethics Committee summons TMC MP Mahua Moitra on 31st October

AMN

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has summoned TMC MP Mahua Moitra on the 31st of this month in connection with a cash-for-query allegation. The Ethics Committee today held a meeting in New Delhi in this regard. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had alleged that TMC MP had taken bribes to ask questions in Parliament on behalf of a businessman to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared before the committee this afternoon in this case.
 
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chairman of Parliament Ethics Committee, Vinod Sonkar said, the Committee heard both Nishikant Dubey and the lawyer who were summoned today. He said, the Committee has decided to send a letter to the Home and IT Ministry to provide details about the conversation between Hiranandani, Mahua Moitra, and the lawyer.
 
Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the matter to the Ethics Committee in which accusations were made against Ms Moitra of breach of parliamentary privilege, contempt, and criminal conspiracy. However, the TMC  MP  had denied the allegations.

