Mahua Moitra to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Nov 2

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on 2nd of November instead of 31st of October in connection with the cash-for-query allegation. Earlier the TMC MP had written to the Ethics Committee, which is probing the allegations against her in the ‘cash-for-query’ case, expressing her inability to appear before it on 31st of this month. She said, she will appear before it only after 5th of November.

In its response, the Ethics Committee extended the date of her appearance by two days. The Committee, however, said it would not entertain any request for further extension of the date. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had alleged that the TMC MP had taken bribes to ask questions in Parliament on behalf of a businessman to target the Adani Group.

