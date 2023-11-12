इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2023 06:31:20      انڈین آواز

Rajya Sabha Chairman directs circulation and publication of reports on 3 new bills

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has directed the circulation and publication of the reports on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita- 2023,  the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita- 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill – 2023.

These reports were submitted by the Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Brij Lal.  The three bills are aimed at replacing the Indian Penal Code 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. They were introduced in the Lok Sabha in August this year.

