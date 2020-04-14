Latest News

Lockdown Contest

Lockdown has brought a sudden change in our lives. Though most of us are getting bored but many of you have taken advantage of lockdown by some or other creative works. It is time to share your experience during the lockdown and win prizes. Write a small piece [not more than 300 words] on benefits and drawbacks of the Lockdown (लॉकडाउन के फ़ायदे और नुक़सान )in English or Hindi and e-mail us at editorimd@gmail.com and editortia@yahoo.com by April 30 with other details given below. The contest is only for students of Class V to XII.

Interesting articles will be published @ www.theindianawaaz.com    

1st Prize- Rs.1000

2nd Prize-Rs.500

3rd Prize- Rs.200 [3rd prize will be given to two contestants]

And many more consolation prizes are waiting for you

These details must be given along with the article

Photograph

Name:

Father’s Name:

Contact Number:

School Name:

Class:

Processing Fee Rs 50/ at Paytm no: 9718429303 (transaction detail should be sent in email along with article. If you don’t have paytm account, contact us for other payment options)

For any clarifications write to us at editorimd@gmail.com and editortia@yahoo.com

Contest is Only for Indians. Relatives and employees of The Indian Awaaz are not allowed to participate in the contest.

HURRY UP!

