Lockdown: Life is better than gold

By Dr Birbal Jha

With the Lockdown extended till 3rd of May 2020 as announced by Prime Minster M Narendra Modi today given the COVID-19, people of the country have no option but to abide by it and stay indoors in the larger interest of the nation we remain proud of for various reasons.

There is no denying that desperate diseases must have desperate remedies. Hence, the government is right in adopting necessary and drastic measures for the well-being of the people and the national as a whole.

Ostensibly, staying home is akin to doing almost no work and paralyzing the economy and establishments barring one that is the net-based. Hence, the government should come up with an announcement of the economic package for one and all.

To begin with, a befitting Unemployment Benefit Plan should be evolved and brought into practice immediately to avoid untoward incidences. Prices of foodstuff must be fixed and controlled. This will also check hoarding of such commodities. It must be ensured that nobody dies in the country in want of food.

On safety account, the availability of types of personal protection equipment for those working in the health sector and dealing in essential commodities has to be ensured and arranged as they are prone to the highly contagious coronavirus and risk their lives for the sake of others. The reports of doctors and medical staffers being infected are worrisome and horrifying.

It is good that with all humility and gentleness Prime Minister Modi has acknowledged and appreciated the sincere cooperation of people in common in adherence to his emotional and most essential appeals given the pandemic coronavirus over the time.

Overall, the entire country stands united at this juncture, cutting across political affiliations and inclinations in the hours of a national health emergency. Who will refuse to agree with the fact that the adage- life is better than gold- is all-time relevant.

Dr Birbal Jha is a noted author and the Managing Director of Lingua Multiservices Pvt Ltd.