Legendary violinist T N Krishnan passes away at 92

The legendary violinist T.N. Krishnan passed away in Chennai last night. He was 92. The eminent violinist is a recipient of several coveted awards and titles including Padma Vibushan.

The renowned violinist Tiruppunithura Narayanaiyer Krishnan started his famous journey into the musical world as a child prodigy and went on to perform with great legends of his times. Born in Kerala in 1928, the world of music brought him to Chennai at an early age in 1942 and started performing with great musical luminaries like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyenkar, Alathur Brothers, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar and Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer. He used to greet the music lovers on every Christmas Day and play Jingle Bells before his packed audience at Music Academy in Chennai.

He also served as the Dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi. His shishyas and rasikas, both remember him as a great mentor. The legend T.N . Krishnan will be remembered with great reverence for his gracious musical performances and also as an inspiring personality for long.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed grief over the passing away of legendary violinist T. N. Krishnan. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, his death is a big loss to the music world, particularly Carnatic music. Vice President said, he was known to capture the essence of ragas and had enthralled the audience for decades with soul-stirring music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of noted violinist T. N. Krishnan. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he leaves a big void in the world of music. Prime Minister said, his works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of the culture. He said, T. N. Krishnan was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed grief on the passing away of T. N. Krishnan. He said, as a gifted musician, T.N. Krishnan captured the imagination of several generations with his breathtaking compositions.