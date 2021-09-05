Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
Large number of farmers join ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar

By A Correspondent / Muzaffarnagar

Thousands of farmers today joined the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar today. Farmers are protesting against the three central farm laws.

As farmers gathered in Muzaffarnagar for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, roads and flyovers across the city were jam-packed.

The mahapanchayat has been organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The SKM said that the event on Sunday will make the Yogi-Modi governments realise the power of the farmers, farm labourers and supporters of the farm movement.

City roads and flyovers in UP’s Muzaffarnagar were jam-packed as farmers turned up in huge numbers to attend the mahapanchayat.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said a huge number of people will be in attendance at the event. “It is impossible to quote the number of people that will reach for the mahapanchayat. But I can promise people will reach in huge numbers,” Rakesh Tikait said.

Uttar Pradesh Police has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar to ensure law and order during Kisan Mahapanchayat which is termed as the ‘biggest ever congregation of farmers’ in the last nine months as the SKM stated.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi tweeted, “Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground.”

“Appropriate arrangements have been made in view of the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday to ensure that no law and order problem arises. There is a possibility of farmers from neighbouring states Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand also attending the gathering,” Director General of Police Mukul Goel told reporters.

