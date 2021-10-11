Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
11 Oct 2021

Lakhimpur Kheri: Court sends Ashish Misra to 3-day police remand

AGENCIES

A local court in Lakhimpur today sent Union minister Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra to 3-day custody in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh police had sought 14-day custody of Ashish Misra and told the court during the hearing that they want to question Ashish Misra regarding a possible “conspiracy” in the case. “We have to ask about conspiracy. We need a 14-day remand,” the police said through their counsel.

However, Awadhesh Singh, appearing for Ashish Misra, claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police had interrogated him for 12 hours.

“They interrogated him for 12 hours. How much do they need to interrogate? Do they want to apply third degree on the accused? You can’t beat him and take his statement…They have not given any reason why they need remand,” said Ashish Misra’s counsel Awadhesh Singh.

Ashish Misra was arrested on Saturday, after interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh. During the interrogation, his mobile phone was also seized for investigation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Saharanpur, Upendra Agarwal had said that Ashish Misra was arrested for “not cooperating with the probe” in connection with the case.

