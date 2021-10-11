Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
Three US-based economists win Nobel Prize 2021 for economic sciences

Stockholm

Three US-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called natural experiments.

The winners were David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University.

Taking on to the microblogging site Twitter, The Nobel Prize announced the names of the winners of the Nobel prize 2021 in Economic Sciences. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.

David Card, born 1956 in Guelph, Canada. Ph.D. 1983 from Princeton
University, USA. Class of 1950 Professor of Economics, University of
California, Berkeley, USA.

Joshua D. Angrist, born 1960 in Columbus, Ohio, USA. Ph.D. 1989 from
Princeton University, USA. Ford Professor of Economics, Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA.

Guido W. Imbens, born 1963 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Ph.D. 1991 from
Brown University, Providence, USA. The Applied Econometrics Professor
and Professor of Economics, Stanford University, USA.

Prize amount: 10 million Swedish kronor, with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens.
Further information: www.kva.se and www.nobelprize.org
Press contact: Eva Nevelius, Press Secretary, +46 70 878 67 63, eva.nevelius@kva.se
Experts: Peter Fredriksson, +46 76 806 70 80, peter.fredriksson@nek.uu.se, Eva Mörk, +46 70 952 51 30, eva.mork@nek.uu.se, Jakob Svensson, +46 70 177 67 17, jakob.svensson@iies.su.se, Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, founded in 1739, is an independent organisation whose overall objective is to promote the sciences and strengthen their influence in society. The Academy takes special responsibility for the natural sciences and mathematics, but endeavours to promote the exchange of ideas between various disciplines.

