No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Coal Minister

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi today reviewed coal production and supply situation in the country. In a Facebook post, Mr Joshi assured everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. He said there is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with Coal India which is equivalent to 24 days coal demand.

He added that thermal power plants have rolling stock being replenished with daily supply. Moreover, with the withdrawal of monsoons, coal despatches are set to rise in the coming days thereby increasing coal stocks. The Minister reiterated that there is sufficient coal stock and asked people to not fall for fear mongering.