There will be no power shortage in the country: Power Minister R K Singh

Staff Reporter

Union Power Minister R K Singh has said that there will be no power shortage in the country and unnecessary panic is being created. Talking to reporters in New Delhi after chairing a meeting with Ministry of Power and discoms, Mr Singh said, Delhi is being supplied the required amount of electricity and it will continue to get the power as much they need.

The Minister said, he has asked the GAIL CMD to continue supplying the required amount of gas to power stations across the country. He said, neither there was any shortage of gas in the past, nor will it happen in the future. Mr Singh said, his Ministry is monitoring every day the coal and Gas supply to every power station.