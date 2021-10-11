Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2021 05:28:16      انڈین آواز

Ample coal is available to meet demand of power plants: Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Coal has reassured that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants. It said, any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced. The domestic coal based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent this year based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

The Ministry said, due to extended monsoons the dispatches were constrained. The coal available at the power plants is a rolling stock which gets replenished by the supplies from the coal companies on a daily basis. It said, any fear of coal stocks depleting at the power plant end is erroneous.

Coal Ministry said, despite heavy rains in the coal field areas, Coal India Limited had supplied more  than 255 MT coal to power sector this year. Out of the total coal supply from all sources, present coal supply to power sector is more than 14 lakh tonnes per day and with the receding rains, this supply has already increased to 15 lakh tonnes. It said, Coal India Limited is set to increase this supply to more than 16 lakh tonnes per day by the end of this month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

The Playoffs are completely different, our tournament starts now,” Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL league ...

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz