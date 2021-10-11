Ample coal is available to meet demand of power plants: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Coal has reassured that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants. It said, any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced. The domestic coal based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent this year based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

The Ministry said, due to extended monsoons the dispatches were constrained. The coal available at the power plants is a rolling stock which gets replenished by the supplies from the coal companies on a daily basis. It said, any fear of coal stocks depleting at the power plant end is erroneous.

Coal Ministry said, despite heavy rains in the coal field areas, Coal India Limited had supplied more than 255 MT coal to power sector this year. Out of the total coal supply from all sources, present coal supply to power sector is more than 14 lakh tonnes per day and with the receding rains, this supply has already increased to 15 lakh tonnes. It said, Coal India Limited is set to increase this supply to more than 16 lakh tonnes per day by the end of this month.