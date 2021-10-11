Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2021 05:28:53      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA) today via video conferencing. He will also interact with representatives of the Space Industry on this landmark occasion. Indian Space Association is the Premier Industry Association of Space and Satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian Space industry. It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian Space domain, including the Government and its agencies.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena. ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Larson and Toubro, Nelco , OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

The Playoffs are completely different, our tournament starts now,” Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that 7-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL league ...

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz