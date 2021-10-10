Mumbai cruise drug bust case: NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan’s driver

agencies

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s driver appeared for questioning at the NCB office in Mumbai after the agency issued summons to him.

This comes a day after a court refused Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan bail in the drug seizure case and was sent to the Arthur Road prison on Friday.

Along with Aryan Khan, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women’s prison.

Aryan Khan and others are likely to spend the weekend in quarantine cells of the two prisons.

Sources said Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Pratik Gaba along with another person had left together for the party onboard the ship off Mumbai coast, which was busted by NCB during a raid last Saturday, in a Mercedes car driven by Rajesh Mishra from Mannat.