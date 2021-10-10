Indian Coast Guard holds an important place in world’s best maritime forces: Rajnath

Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that it is not possible to create a comprehensive internal and external security framework without maritime security.

Speaking at the Investiture Ceremony of Indian Coast Guard in New Delhi, Mr Singh said, keeping India’s maritime zones safe, secure and pollution free, ensures the security needs and also economic development. He said, started with four to six boats, Indian Coast Guard now has more than 150 ships and 66 aircraft and it holds an important place in the world’s best maritime forces.

The Minister said, today India is moving ahead on the path of rapid development and unhindered maritime activity is one of the major needs in this path. Mr Singh said, being a rising maritime power, India’s prosperity is also dependent on the sea.

The Defence Minister said, in line with the vision of the Government of India, the Indian Coast Guard has always been in the forefront to promote regional cooperation, maintain maritime peace in the Indian Ocean Region and work closely with international maritime agencies. On this occasion, Mr Singh presented the gallantry and meritorious service medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel.

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

