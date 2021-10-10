Lakhimpur Kheri: Minister’s son Ashish Misra arrested, say police

AMN / LUCKNOW

Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister of state for Home Ajay Misra, has been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri last week.

He was arrested after he was questioned for 12 hours at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. The Crime Branch also seized Ashish Misra’s mobile phone.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Saharanpur, Upendra Agarwal told reporters, “Ashish Misra, son of MoS (Home) Ajay Misra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn’t answer a few questions. He will be produced before the court.”

A doctor’s panel has now been called to the Crime Branch office for Ashish Misra’s medical examination. Ashish Misra’s lawyer said that he will be produced in court on Monday and will spend the night in jail.

The working president of NDA ally Apna Dal (S), Ashish Patel, welcomed the arrest of Ashish Misra. “We now have hope that the families of deceased farmers will get justice,” Patel said.