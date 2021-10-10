PM Modi is an inspiration for rest of the world: Danish Prime Minister

AMN / NEW DELHI

The visiting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, India and Denmark are two democratic nations and both believe in an international system based on rules. She said, the cooperation between India and Denmark is a great example of how green growth and green transition can go hand in hand. Ms Frederiksen said, both the countries have agreed to work together in the field of Health and Agriculture. She said, Mr Modi is an inspiration for the rest of the world as he has set some very ambitious targets when it comes to clean water for over one million households and for renewable energy. Ms Frederiksen said, she is looking forward to continue the mutual cooperation.

Prime Minister of Denmark also called on President Ram Nath Kovind this evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Welcoming the Prime Minister, the President stated that India and Denmark were long standing friends and our warm and friendly ties were rooted in history as well as shared values and aspiration.

Mr Kovind said that the recently launched Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark will make the relationship even stronger. He added that both the countries have strong trade and investment ties and also remarked that Danish public and private sectors were already actively involved in several states in India taking forward key National Missions such as Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Smart Cities, Digital India, Start-up India, Clean India, Clean Ganga, and others.

The President also extended an invitation to the Queen of the Denmark, Margrethe II to visit India next year, which would coincide with the momentous occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign and 75 years of India’s independence.

Earlier, Ms Frederiksen was accorded ceremonial reception this morning at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received and welcomed his counterpart there. She was given a Guard of Honour on this occasion.

Speaking to media, Ms Frederiksen said, Denmark considers India as a close partner and she sees the visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations. Later, she went to Rajghat and paid floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also called on Ms Frederiksen.

Ms. Frederiksen arrived in New Delhi late last night on a three-day visit to India. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi received her at the airport.