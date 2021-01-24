Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
Farmers threaten to intensify agitation as 11th round of talks end in deadlock
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2021 01:56:36      انڈین آواز

Ladakh tableau to participate in Republic Day parade for first time

Leave a comment
Published On: By
HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY..

AMN

A tableau from Union Territory of Ladakh will participate in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath for the first time this year. Ladakh’s tableau depicts the iconic Thiksey Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district, and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region.

It also showcases the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located in Hanle near Leh, one of the world’s highest sites for optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes. Ladakh tableau also highlights the vision for Ladakh to be carbon-neutral.

A total of 17 states and UTs will be represented on the Rajpath in this year’s parade through their vibrant tableaux, besides that of various ministries and the three armed forces.

Union Territory of Ladakh was created in 2019 after the central government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir came into two UTs.

Members of the Ladakh contingent have expressed happiness that their tableau is part of this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey Women: Argentina ‘B’ beat India 2-1

AMN Buenos Aires, 23 January : India conceded a late goal  to go down to  Argentina 'B' Wome ...

Hockey Women; Indian Juniors hold Chile Senior Team to a 2-2 draw

Santiago (Chile)  Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team  put up a  resilient performance to hold Chile Se ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!