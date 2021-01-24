Ladakh tableau to participate in Republic Day parade for first time

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY..

A tableau from Union Territory of Ladakh will participate in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath for the first time this year. Ladakh’s tableau depicts the iconic Thiksey Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district, and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region.

It also showcases the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located in Hanle near Leh, one of the world’s highest sites for optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes. Ladakh tableau also highlights the vision for Ladakh to be carbon-neutral.

A total of 17 states and UTs will be represented on the Rajpath in this year’s parade through their vibrant tableaux, besides that of various ministries and the three armed forces.

Union Territory of Ladakh was created in 2019 after the central government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir came into two UTs.

Members of the Ladakh contingent have expressed happiness that their tableau is part of this year’s Republic Day celebrations.