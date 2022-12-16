Ladakh gets its first-ever GI Tag to its Raktsey Karpo Apricot

AMN

Ladakh got its first ever Geographical Indication (GI) Tag to its Raktsey Karpo Apricot. The coveted GI tag certification for twenty years.

Raktsey Karpo Apricot is one of the nine items recently registered in the GI tag lists. Although, Ladakh grows more than thirty types of Apricots, but Raktsey Karpo variety is unique to the region. This Ladakh exclusive variety is matchless in sweetness and colorful with white Kernel.

After formation of Ladakh as Union Territory, an experts commitee was formed to recommend for improvement in Apricots farming in Ladakh. Based on the reports and recommendations, the Horticulture Department has entrusted the responsibility of getting registration of Raktsey Karpo Apricot under the Geographical Indication Tag to the Leh based Defence Institute of High Altitude Research of DRDO on behalf of the Apricots farming community of Ladakh. The product is sold as premium product among the horticulture produce of Ladakh.

Apricot is the major fruit of Ladakh with large scale cultivation in both Leh and Kargil Districts among the nine fruits grown in Ladakh. Apricot is also being promoted under One District One Product for Kargil. Sham Fruits and Vegetables Growers Marketing Society General Secretary Skarma Tokdan shared the happiness in getting the GI tag registration

GI tag get the boost by the centre government after series of export promotion programmes under Ladakh Apricot brand through Agriculture and Processed Food Export Development Authority.