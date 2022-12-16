FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2022 12:58:17      انڈین آواز

Ladakh gets its first-ever GI Tag to its Raktsey Karpo Apricot

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN
Ladakh got its first ever Geographical Indication (GI) Tag to its Raktsey Karpo Apricot. The coveted GI tag certification for twenty years.

Raktsey Karpo Apricot is one of the nine items recently registered in the GI tag lists. Although, Ladakh grows more than thirty types of Apricots, but Raktsey Karpo variety is unique to the region.  This Ladakh exclusive variety is matchless in sweetness and colorful with white Kernel.

After formation of Ladakh as Union Territory,  an experts commitee was formed to recommend for improvement in Apricots farming in Ladakh. Based on the reports and recommendations, the Horticulture Department has entrusted the responsibility of getting registration of Raktsey Karpo Apricot under the Geographical Indication Tag to the Leh based Defence Institute of High Altitude Research of DRDO on behalf of the Apricots farming community of Ladakh. The product is sold as premium product among the horticulture produce of Ladakh.

Apricot is the major fruit of Ladakh with large scale cultivation in both Leh and Kargil  Districts among the nine fruits grown in Ladakh. Apricot is also being promoted under One District  One Product for Kargil. Sham Fruits and Vegetables Growers Marketing Society General Secretary Skarma Tokdan shared  the happiness  in getting the GI tag registration

GI tag get the boost by the centre government after series of export promotion programmes under Ladakh Apricot brand through Agriculture and Processed Food Export Development  Authority. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart