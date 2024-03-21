FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2024 09:18:40      انڈین آواز

Kolkata HC Asks For A Report From State Govt On Incident Of Building Collapse At Gardenreach

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The division bench of Kolkata High Court has asked for a report from state government on the incident of building collapse at Gardenreach of Kolkata. The division bench of Chief Justice T. S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya was hearing a public interest litigation today filed by BJP leader Rakesh Singh.
They observed that it is not possible to erect a building without any notice of administration.
They asked for affidavit from state government in this incident and enquired about rehabilitation and Restoration measures taken by state government so far. The bench has also observed that there should an overseeing committee at every Municipality and Panchayat to look into the matter of illegal construction. Bench has also advised state government to provide ration and food to affected persons in this incident. Law enforcement mechanism should be there to check such illegal construction, observed the division bench. The next hearing will be on 4th April.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart