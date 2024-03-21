Kolkata HC Asks For A Report From State Govt On Incident Of Building Collapse At Gardenreach

AMN/ WEB DESK

The division bench of Kolkata High Court has asked for a report from state government on the incident of building collapse at Gardenreach of Kolkata. The division bench of Chief Justice T. S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya was hearing a public interest litigation today filed by BJP leader Rakesh Singh.

They observed that it is not possible to erect a building without any notice of administration.

They asked for affidavit from state government in this incident and enquired about rehabilitation and Restoration measures taken by state government so far. The bench has also observed that there should an overseeing committee at every Municipality and Panchayat to look into the matter of illegal construction. Bench has also advised state government to provide ration and food to affected persons in this incident. Law enforcement mechanism should be there to check such illegal construction, observed the division bench. The next hearing will be on 4th April.