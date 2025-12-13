Kolkata Erupts as Football Icon Lionel Messi Touches Down to Kick Off GOAT India Tour

Afreen from Kolkata

Kolkata was swept up in football fever as global icon Lionel Messi touched down in the city in the early hours today, marking the start of his highly anticipated GOAT India Tour. Despite the December cold, thousands of fans gathered at the airport, determined to catch a glimpse of the Argentine maestro.

The arrival terminal rang with chants and applause as supporters waved flags and raised their phones, rushing from gate to gate for even a fleeting view of their hero.

Messi is accompanied by his long-time attacking partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, adding to the excitement surrounding the visit.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Football icon Lionel Messi to virtually unveil his 70-foot statue from Salt Lake stadium, with West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan present at the event.#LionelMessi #Kolkata #Football



(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/dqISIwMgl4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2025

This tour marks Messi’s return to India after 14 years and begins a three-day journey that will take him to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. His itinerary features public interactions, cultural engagements, and football-related exhibitions across the country.

During his time in Kolkata, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is scheduled to attend multiple events, including a fan meet-and-greet and the virtual unveiling of a towering 70-foot statue in his honor at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town. After completing his Kolkata engagements, Messi will head to Hyderabad, followed by stops in Mumbai and the national capital, Delhi.