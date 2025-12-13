The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN SPORTS

Kolkata Erupts as Football Icon Lionel Messi Touches Down to Kick Off GOAT India Tour

Dec 13, 2025

Afreen from Kolkata

Kolkata was swept up in football fever as global icon Lionel Messi touched down in the city in the early hours today, marking the start of his highly anticipated GOAT India Tour. Despite the December cold, thousands of fans gathered at the airport, determined to catch a glimpse of the Argentine maestro.

The arrival terminal rang with chants and applause as supporters waved flags and raised their phones, rushing from gate to gate for even a fleeting view of their hero.

Messi is accompanied by his long-time attacking partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, adding to the excitement surrounding the visit.

This tour marks Messi’s return to India after 14 years and begins a three-day journey that will take him to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. His itinerary features public interactions, cultural engagements, and football-related exhibitions across the country.

During his time in Kolkata, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is scheduled to attend multiple events, including a fan meet-and-greet and the virtual unveiling of a towering 70-foot statue in his honor at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town. After completing his Kolkata engagements, Messi will head to Hyderabad, followed by stops in Mumbai and the national capital, Delhi.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to Embark on Three-Nation Visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman

Dec 13, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Approves ‘CoalSETU’ Policy for Coal Linkage Auctions

Dec 13, 2025
SPORTS

India Beat UAE by 234 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup Opener

Dec 13, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to Embark on Three-Nation Visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman

13 December 2025 11:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN SPORTS

Kolkata Erupts as Football Icon Lionel Messi Touches Down to Kick Off GOAT India Tour

13 December 2025 11:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Approves ‘CoalSETU’ Policy for Coal Linkage Auctions

13 December 2025 11:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Power Wins Jejuri-Hinjewadi Transmission Project

13 December 2025 1:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments