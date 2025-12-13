PM Modi to Embark on Three-Nation Visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman beginning on Monday. Briefing the media in New Delhi Friday, Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. Neena Malhotra, said the Prime Minister will visit Jordan from the 15th to the 16th of this month at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

She said this will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Jordan, coinciding with the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Dr. Malhotra emphasized that India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with India being Jordan’s third-largest trading partner.

Dr. Malhotra said, on the second leg of his three-nation tour, Mr. Modi will visit Ethiopia on the 16th and 17th of this month. She added that this visit reflects India’s commitment to deepening South-South cooperation. Secretary Malhotra also informed that Prime Minister Modi will hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) Arun Kumar Chatterjee said, on the final leg of his tour the Prime Minister will visit Oman from 17th to 18th of December. He said the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. He highlighted that India shares a special partnership with Oman, underpinned by trade linkages and people-to-people ties. Mr. Chatterjee added that a number of documents are expected to be signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Oman.