Kindness Awareness March held in Delhi

New Delhi: In an effort to promote empathy and generosity towards people, youth, carrying placards, held an awareness march in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar vicinity on Saturday to mark the gravity of World Kindness Day. At a time when intolerance and politically driven hatred cause fissure in social harmony, as well as youth, tend to troll others on social media, the British Lingua Kindness Awareness Association first time drove home the message that being kind towards others is the basic condition of humans.

“Being kind is having or showing a charitable, friendly, generous, and considerate nature or attitude towards flora and fauna on earth, or behaving in a gentle, caring, and helpful way towards them. Let’s be equipped with such human behaviour and nature”, said Dr Birbal Jha, noted author and social activist, during his keynote address to the gathering on the occasion of the World Kindness Day which is being internationally observed on November 13.

World Kindness Day is celebrated to help others understand that kindness is what binds us all together for a hospitable society. Such an understanding has the power to bridge the gap between two and more. Kindness has all potentials to overcome the divides of politics, race, religion, gender, and so much more.

Dr Jha observed that kindness is a sort of behaviour marked by acts of generosity, consideration, concern or sympathy towards others without expecting praise or reward. Kindness is to have good intentions, warmth, compassion and love for others, he added.

World Kindness Day as a movement was first introduced with an organization being formed at a Tokyo conference in 1997 when Japan brought kindness organizations of multiple nations together and emphasized the necessity of a global kindness movement.

“The very purpose of World Kindness Day is to highlight and encourage good deeds in our community. It also serves as a reminder to all that simple acts of kindness have the power to create a kinder world. Saying “thank you,” is one of the kindest things we can do,” said Dr Birbal Jha, British Lingua Managing Director.

The World Kindness Movement was launched in Singapore in November 2000. Currently, over 28 countries are a part of the World Kindness Movement group including the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Appealing to the masses to have a kind gesture and being compassionate for others, Dr Jha added, “Let’s observe the day by pledging to do at least one intentional act of kindness to benefit someone else. Our act of kindness will unite us with others dedicated to changing the world.”

While giving tips for showing kindness and tenderness Dr Jha said that we cannot help everyone but everyone can help someone. People should be generous to volunteer for a social cause, compliment others for doing good deeds, and must be thankful for getting appreciated, helped, obliged and served.

Celebrating World Kindness Day with much fanfare and gusto, the British Lingua Kindness Awareness Association urged the gatherings to take oath for safeguarding the earth from global warming and cautioned them to be kind and sensitive towards the environment and surrounding to tackle devastations triggered by aberrational climate changes.