Jains are fast losing their share in Indian population

By MADHU AGRAWAL

It is indeed unfortunate that the communities which have contributed maximum to the nation in many aspects are fast losing their share in population of India. Till now country was worried on fast diminishing population of Parsi community which is considered to be most talented in every aspect of life. Most admiring feature of Parsi culture is to live for the society and not for themselves.

But now disturbing aspect of fast diminishing share of Jain population in the country has emerged whose share in population has declined to 0.37 percent in 2011-census as compared to 0.40 percent in 2001-census with fertility rate of just 1.2 against replacement rate of 2.1. This vegetarian community is the flag-bearer of nicest ancient Indian traditions in terms of religion, talent and tax-contributor. Selfless society has in recent past has witnessed many ultra-talented youth and rich families leaving all worldly pleasure to adopt spiritualism which otherwise also is holy part of Jainism.

Effective measures should be taken to maintain demography of the nation by enforcing compulsion of two-child norm Compulsory sterilisation of every woman after birth of third child may be there in private and government hospitals.

However exemption may be for communities with fertility-rate not maintained with replacement-rate like for Parsi and Jain community. Article 334 of the Constitution should be amended or restored but by giving Parsi community two seats in Lok Sabha like was system for Anglo Indians in the past.