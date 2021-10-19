Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
WHO KNOWS?, A Poem by Aiman Tanwir

WHO KNOWS?

Anxiety, despondence, inflictions and sorrow
Who knows the written uncertain morrow?

Leafing the pages of the past and dreaming the unseen
Who knows it takes away present’s splendor and sheen?

The appetency of acceptance and aversion to criticism
Who knows this is an unattainable income?

Agitation due to ingratitude and a bad view
Who knows a gifted pen can be used to satirize you?

Idleness, desertion and solitude all around
Who knows it is a slow torture to which they are bound?

This bleak world has cheeks nourished with tears
Who knows even fear has its own fears?

Copying manners and personality under peer pressure
Who knows our individuality is a treasure?

You don’t get what you want but what you deserve
Who knows you get only which your destiny will serve?

The thought of impossibility and efforts going in vain
Who knows consistency and dedication helps in gain?

Organize your time and make your style a bit more fine
Who knew a dyslexic chap would become Einstein?

Aiman Tanwir
Senior Secondary School (Girls)
Aligarh Muslim University AMU

