WHO KNOWS?, A Poem by Aiman Tanwir

WHO KNOWS?

Anxiety, despondence, inflictions and sorrow

Who knows the written uncertain morrow?

Leafing the pages of the past and dreaming the unseen

Who knows it takes away present’s splendor and sheen?

The appetency of acceptance and aversion to criticism

Who knows this is an unattainable income?

Agitation due to ingratitude and a bad view

Who knows a gifted pen can be used to satirize you?

Idleness, desertion and solitude all around

Who knows it is a slow torture to which they are bound?

This bleak world has cheeks nourished with tears

Who knows even fear has its own fears?

Copying manners and personality under peer pressure

Who knows our individuality is a treasure?

You don’t get what you want but what you deserve

Who knows you get only which your destiny will serve?

The thought of impossibility and efforts going in vain

Who knows consistency and dedication helps in gain?

Organize your time and make your style a bit more fine

Who knew a dyslexic chap would become Einstein?

Aiman Tanwir

Senior Secondary School (Girls)

Aligarh Muslim University AMU