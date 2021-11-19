Jamia student wins DW Environmental Journalism Competition

AMN / NEW DELHI

Aaqib Fayaz, who has recently completed his MA in Convergent Journalism from the

Anwar Jamal Kidwai Mass Communication Research Centre (AJK-MCRC), Jamia Millia

Islamia(JMI) has been declared the winner of the Deutsche Welle (DW) Environmental

Journalism Program from India.

Aquib’s film on the conservation of waterways in Kashmir won the award from the top

shortlisted films from India. He produced and directed this film during his studies at

AJK-MCRC,JMI.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated Aquib for the achievement

especially because media students of JMI are encouraged to raise social, cultural and

developmental issues. She hoped that it will inspire other media students of the

university to do the same.

The competition was organised by DW’s wing DW Akademie and the theme for this year

was “The great rivers of the Indo-Pacific – lifelines and source of conflicts”, supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.

DW is a German public state-owned International Broadcaster known for its global

coverage.