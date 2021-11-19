Jamia student wins DW Environmental Journalism Competition

AMN / NEW DELHI
Aaqib Fayaz, who has recently completed his MA in Convergent Journalism from the
Anwar Jamal Kidwai Mass Communication Research Centre (AJK-MCRC), Jamia Millia
Islamia(JMI) has been declared the winner of the Deutsche Welle (DW) Environmental
Journalism Program from India.
Aquib’s film on the conservation of waterways in Kashmir won the award from the top
shortlisted films from India. He produced and directed this film during his studies at
AJK-MCRC,JMI.
JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated Aquib for the achievement
especially because media students of JMI are encouraged to raise social, cultural and
developmental issues. She hoped that it will inspire other media students of the
university to do the same.
The competition was organised by DW’s wing DW Akademie and the theme for this year
was “The great rivers of the Indo-Pacific – lifelines and source of conflicts”, supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.
DW is a German public state-owned International Broadcaster known for its global
coverage.