Kerala Govt makes masks, sanitizers mandatory in public places for another 6 months

AMN / THIRUVANNTHAPURAM

Kerala Government has made wearing of masks in public places and use of sanitisers mandatory for another six months following surge in Covid-19 cases. State Health Department said in a notification that wearing of masks in public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport is compulsory.

Institutions, shops, theatres and organisers of public functions have been asked to make sanitisers readily available for use. Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday reported 1364 fresh cases registering a weekly positivity of 10.41 per cent. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts reported more than 10 per cent weekly positivity.

