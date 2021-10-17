Kerala Floods: 23 Dead; PM Modi Speaks to CM Vijayan, Army, NDRF Teams Deployed

WEB DESK

The death toll in rain related incidents has reached 23 in Kerala. In Kottayam district, 13 lives were lost, while nine people died in Idukki district in rain related incidents. One person died when he was swept away at Nellikunnu near Thiruvananthapuram.

The bodies of four children aged between four and eight years and a man and a woman were recovered from the debris at Kokkayar area in Idukki district, hit by a massive landslide on Saturday.

Rescue workers on Sunday dug out the bodies of the children, found lying beneath the rubble of their home. The body of the man, swept away by gushing water was found near Mundakkayam.

Search is on for one more child, and another person, believed to be buried in the area.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Kootickal Panchayat in Kottayam district, which was hit by another landslide, eight bodies were recovered since this morning. In all, eleven bodies have been recovered from the region. The landslide wiped out six members of the same family. The authorities have called off search operations at Koottickal as the mortal remains of all those reported missing were recovered.

As intermittent rain continues in parts of Kerala, and with many catchment areas receiving copious downpour, a red alert is in place in 10 dams across the state.

The Kakki, Sholayar, Perinagalkoothu, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Erattayar, Lower Periyar and Moozhiyar dams under the Kerala State Electricity Board are on Red Alert. A similar alert is in place for two dams Chulliyar and Peechi belonging to the State Irrigation Department.

These dams have either crossed or reached close to the full reservoir level.

Army, NDRF Teams Deployed

One team of the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. In addition, 5 more teams have been directed to be deployed in Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts. One of the two teams of the Indian Army is deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kottayam. The Defence Security Corps (DSC) has deployed one team in Kozhikode and one in Wayanad. The Air Force and Navy were instructed to be ready for emergencies.

PM Modi talks to Kerala CM following heavy rain and landslide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rain and landslide in the State.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, it is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Kerala. He expressed condolence to the bereaved families. The Prime Minister said, authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected people. He prayed for everyone’s safety and well-being.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods. He said in a tweet that the government was “continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.” “The Central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety,” Shah said.

“The situation is really serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives. We have sought help from the army, navy and air force. Relief camps have been set up in the districts,” Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.