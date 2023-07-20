Kenya Protest: Opposition calls for protest after govt introduced tax hike last month

AMN

In Kenya, at least six people were killed and several injured in anti-government clashes between police and protesters yesterday. Police fired tear gas in the capital Nairobi and the coastal city of Mombasa at protestors. Some 300 people were arrested around the country in the last three days. Last week, at least 14 people died in protests – 10 were shot dead by police.

The opposition called for a series of protests after tax hikes were introduced last month by the government of President William Ruto. The police chief has said the protests are a threat to national security and has deployed riot officers across the country.