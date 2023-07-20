इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jul 2023 09:56:33      انڈین آواز
Ex-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

AMN

Amid the United State’s effort to normalize relations with China, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger paid a surprise visit to Beijing where he was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kissinger’s trip comes amid a flurry of visits to China by top US officials in the last two months. 100 years old Kissinger played a crucial role in helping China emerge from diplomatic isolation in the 1970s.

The US has maintained that Kissinger is visiting China as a private citizen and not as a US official. However, given his outsized stature, Kissinger could act as a backchannel for US-China negotiations, said several reports. After the meeting, Xi Jinping said that China will never forget its old friends and will not forget Kissinger’s historical contributions to developing US-China relations.

The statement also quoted Kissinger as saying neither the United States nor China can afford to treat the other as an adversary. A State Department spokesman had earlier said that they were aware of Kissinger’s trip and would not be surprised if he decided to brief them upon his return.

