Pakistan: At least 16 people killed in rain-related incidents

At least 16 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, eleven workers were crushed to death after a portion of an outer wall of a military compound collapsed on the outskirts of Islamabad due to heavy rain. On the other hand, five people including two children were electrocuted in Lahore amid rains. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for the departed soul. Monsoon rains have been lashing Pakistan since the last week of June. So far, over 100 people have lost their lives in weather-related incidents.