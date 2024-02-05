इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2024 07:52:56      انڈین آواز
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s to protest in New Delhi on 7th February against Union Govt

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that a protest will be staged in New Delhi on 7th February against what he called injustice by the Union Government in tax devolution and grants in aid to the State.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru today, the Chief Minister informed that all the Ministers, MLAs and MPs from the Congress party hailing from Karnataka will protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. He alleged that the State has lost 62,098 crore rupees in the tax share allocation of the 15th Finance Commission from 2020-21 to 2025-26. 

He charged that Karnataka stands second in tax collection after Maharashtra, adding that the State is receiving only 12 rupees out of 100 rupees collected from the State, and the rest is being kept by the central government.

